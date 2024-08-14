Here Are the Key Takeaways From the US CPI Report for July

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the July US consumer price index report released Wednesday:

The core CPI — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 3.2% in July from a year ago, still the slowest pace since early 2021. The monthly measure rose 0.2%, a slight pickup from June’s surprisingly low reading.

Headline inflation climbed 0.2% from the prior month and 2.9% from a year ago. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said nearly 90% of the monthly advance was due to shelter costs, which accelerated from June.

The data did little to change overall expectations on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve over coming months. Futures trading continues to show a full percentage point of cuts by year-end. For the September meeting, the odds of a 50-basis-point reduction are now less than 50% compared with a greater-than-even chance earlier this week.

Housing costs were again the standout. The shelter index, which accounts for 90% of the monthly increase, rose 0.4% — in June it rose by 0.2%. The motor vehicle insurance index rose 1.2% in July following a 0.9% increase in June while the food basket rose 0.2% on-month. Energy, new vehicles, apparel and airfares were among sectors that saw declines on month.

Markets took the data in their stride. Stock futures edged upward and Treasury yields rose. The 2s10s yield curve flattened — it was 2 basis points flatter on the day before the print and it has flattened a further 2 bps since.

