Illinois Senior-Living Default Spurs Bondholders to Hire Adviser

(Bloomberg) -- Investors holding about $150 million of municipal bonds issued to refinance debt of an Illinois senior-living operator hired a financial adviser after the non-profit defaulted on a separate series of obligations.

Majority holders of the non-rated debt sold in 2019 on behalf of Lutheran Life Communities hired FTI Consulting, Inc. to advise on a potential long-term forbearance or debt restructuring, according to a securities filing Wednesday. Lutheran Life operates three continuing care communities in Illinois and one in Indiana.

The hiring came after the non-profit failed to make an Aug. 1 payment on about $25 million of floating-rate debt that was also sold in 2019. A May filing shows that First Midwest Bank, which merged with Old National Bancorp. in 2022, held that portion as of March 31. Kathy Schoettlin, a spokesperson for Old National, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The health-care sector has been slammed since the pandemic by a shortage of caregivers as well as elevated wage and supply costs. More than 8% of the roughly $42 billion of outstanding bonds issued for senior-living facilities are in default, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Invesco Ltd. held about $73 million of the $150 million issue as of June 30, making them the single biggest owner, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Matthew Chisum, an Invesco spokesman, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A 2049 maturity that’s part of the $150 million borrowing last traded in July at an average of about 67 cents on the dollar.

Lutheran Life failed to meet its debt-service coverage requirements for the three quarters ending March 31, according to an unaudited report filed on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s EMMA website. About 80% of its 949 independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing units were occupied at the end of March.

Sloan Bentley, cief executive officer of Arlington Heights, Illinois-based Lutheran Life, was unavailable to comment.

