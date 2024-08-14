Russia’s Seaborne Crude Exports Slowly Recover From 11-Month Low

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil exports are showing signs of recovery, albeit bringing little benefit to the nation’s exporters because of declining prices for the barrels.

The country’s four-week average flows had their second straight increase, recovering slowly from a slump that took them to an eleven-month low in late July. The gross value of those shipments was little-changed at $1.58 billion a week.

The four-week increase in exports comes after separate figures from the Energy Ministry in Moscow and OPEC’s secondary sources showed that Russia pumped in excess of its OPEC+ output target again in July, even though output was down from June. The ministry reported the over-production at 67,000 barrels a day, while the OPEC report showed Russian output 111,000 barrels a day higher than promised last month.

Meanwhile, refinery runs in the first week of August averaged 5.49 million barrels a day, up by almost 61,000 barrels a day compared to the average in July. If the processing rate is sustained throughout August, it will mean domestic plants used the most crude use since December, the month before Ukraine intensified drone strikes on Russia’s refineries. An attack on July 22 caused a fire at Rosneft’s Tuapse refinery, but didn’t stop the plant from running.

Shipments of Urals crude from ports on Russia’s Baltic and Black Sea coasts fell to their lowest since December 2022 last month, while a record 39 tankers collected barrels from the Pacific port of Kozmino, cementing the position of the eastern outlet as Russia’s most important crude export terminal. Recently completed expansion of the Achinsk oil pumping station in east Siberia will allow Russia to divert another 5 million tons a year — equivalent to about 100,000 barrels a day -- from West Siberian oil fields to Kozmino.

Four-week average exports rose by 80,000 barrels a day to a five-week high of 3.19 million in the period to August 11, following a 130,000 barrel a day gain the previous week. They nevertheless remain about 500,000 barrels a day below their April high. Flows fell slightly on a weekly basis.

Russia continues to put some its sanctioned tankers back to work. The Belgorod, which already shipped one cargo while under US sanctions, took on a second load at Novorossiysk in early August. Its sister ship, the Bratsk, moored at the port to load on Tuesday. Their earlier cargoes were transferred onto the supertanker Oxis in the Gulf of Oman and are now off the Chinese port of Dalian.

Crude Shipments

A total of 30 tankers loaded 23.04 million barrels of Russian crude in the week to August 11, vessel-tracking data and port-agent reports show. The volume was down slightly from 23.14 million barrels on 31 ships the previous week.

It means Russia’s seaborne daily crude flows in the week to August 11 edged lower by about 10,000 barrels to 3.29 million, bringing to an end a run of four straight weekly increases. Despite the drop, the less volatile four-week average rose for a second week, increasing by another 80,000 barrels a day to a five-week high of 3.19 million.

Crude shipments so far this year remain about 30,000 barrels a day below the average for the whole of 2023.

Russia terminated its export targets at the end of May, opting instead to restrict production, in line with its partners in the OPEC+ oil producers’ group. The country’s output target is set at 8.978 million barrels a day until the end of September, after which it is scheduled to rise at a rate of 39,000 barrels a day each month until September 2025, as long as market conditions allow.

Moscow has also pledged to make deeper output cuts in October and November this year, then between March and September of 2025, to compensate for pumping above its OPEC+ quota earlier this year.

One cargo of Kazakhstan’s KEBCO crude was loaded at Novorossiysk and one at Ust-Luga during the week.

Flows by Destination

Asia

Observed shipments to Russia’s Asian customers, including those showing no final destination, rose to a five-week high of 2.95 million barrels a day in the four weeks to August 11. That’s still about 9% below the average level seen in April.

About 1.16 million barrels a day of crude was loaded onto tankers heading to China. The Asian nation’s seaborne imports are boosted by about 800,000 barrels a day of crude delivered from Russia by pipeline, either directly, or via Kazakhstan.

Flows on ships signaling destinations in India averaged 1.38 million barrels a day, down from 1.47 million for the period to August 4.

Both the Chinese and Indian figures are likely to rise as the discharge ports become clear for vessels that are not currently showing final destinations.

The equivalent of about 400,000 barrels a day was on vessels signaling Port Said or Suez in Egypt. Those voyages typically end at ports in India or China and show up as “Unknown Asia” until a final destination becomes apparent.

Russia’s oil flows continue to be complicated by the Greek navy carrying out exercises in an area that’s become associated with the transfer of Russian crude. These naval drills have now been extended to Sep. 15.

Europe and Turkey

Russia’s seaborne crude exports to European countries have ceased, with flows to Bulgaria halted at the end of last year. Moscow also lost about 500,000 barrels a day of pipeline exports to Poland and Germany at the start of 2023, when those countries stopped purchases.

Turkey is now the only short-haul market for shipments from Russia’s western ports, with flows in the 28 days to August 11 unchanged at about 240,000 barrels a day, their lowest since February.

Shipments to Turkey are down by about 37% from the average level seen between late February and the end of June.

Export Value

The gross value of Russia’s crude exports fell back to $1.56 billion in the seven days to August 11, from $1.61 billion in the period to August 4. The higher weekly flows were more than offset by a fifth straight weekly drop in prices for Russia’s major crude streams.

Export values at Baltic and Black Sea ports were down week-on-week by more than $1 a barrel, while key Pacific grade ESPO fell by about $3.50 a barrel. Delivered prices in India also dropped, down by about $1.40 a barrel, all according to numbers from Argus Media.

Four-week average income was little changed at about $1.58 billion a week. The four-week average peak of $2.17 billion a week was reached in the period to June 19, 2022.

During the first four weeks after the Group of Seven nations’ price cap on Russian crude exports came into effect in early December 2022, the value of seaborne flows fell to a low of $930 million a week, but soon recovered.

NOTES

This story forms part of a weekly series tracking shipments of crude from Russian export terminals and the gross value of those flows. The next update will be on Tuesday, August 20.

All figures exclude cargoes identified as Kazakhstan’s KEBCO grade. Those are shipments made by KazTransoil JSC that transit Russia for export through Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga and are not subject to European Union sanctions or a price cap. The Kazakh barrels are blended with crude of Russian origin to create a uniform export stream. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kazakhstan has rebranded its cargoes to distinguish them from those shipped by Russian companies.

Vessel-tracking data are cross-checked against port agent reports as well as flows and ship movements reported by other information providers including Kpler and Vortexa Ltd.

If you are reading this story on the Bloomberg terminal, click here for a link to a PDF file of four-week average flows from Russia to key destinations.

