Europe’s Rising Gas-Hedging Costs Show Supply Fears Persist

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas contracts for October became more costly to insure than those for midwinter, signaling traders are bracing for possible supply disruptions at the start of the heating season.

The shift follows an incursion by Ukraine into Russia’s Kursk region, near a key gas-transit point that sends fuel toward several countries in Europe. Earlier this month, fears of an interruption to deliveries drove benchmark gas prices to the highest this year.

The spread between costs for insuring contracts has widened in August. The so-called implied-volatility gap between Dutch options for October and those for January is now near the highest since the contracts started trading.

The metric is a gauge of how expensive the underlying derivatives are, and is used as a hedging mechanism against surging prices.

Traders had been expecting Russian gas to continue flowing through the Sudzha gas-intake station until at least the end of the year, when a key transit deal expires. That’s been thrown into doubt as fighting rages nearby, even as both sides have expressed a willingness to keep the gas moving.

While Europe has made efforts to wean itself off Russia’s piped gas since the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a supply cutoff in the coming months would still be a shock, pushing up prices for consumers and industry. It would particularly affect those in Austria and Slovakia, which continue to rely on Russian fuel.

That, combined with any escalation of the conflict in the Middle East or unplanned changes to deliveries from top supplier Norway, could further unsettle the market less than two months away from the heating season.

Benchmark Dutch front-month gas futures edged up 0.213% to €39.05 a megawatt-hour at 9:36 a.m. in Amsterdam.

--With assistance from Alex Longley.

