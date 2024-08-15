Japan Stocks Set for Weekly Gain, With Strength in Exporters

Stock figures on a rotating-cube screen in an atrium of the Kabuto One building, next the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Japan equities were mixed after the yen slid to a 20-year low versus the dollar as the gap between domestic and US yields widened. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks headed for their biggest weekly advance since April 2020, with benchmark indexes gradually recovering from the recent rout amid a better economic outlook in the US and a decline in the yen.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed 2.5% to 37,636.12 as of 9:16 a.m. in Tokyo, while the Topix gained 2.2%. The yen was little changed at 149.09 per dollar, after dropping 1.3% overnight.

All 33 of the Topix’s industry sub-indexes are set for weekly advances as the equity market stabilizes from last week’s worst drop since October 1987. Wall Street’s climb overnight added fuel to the rally after US data on retail spending and the labor market underscored the strength of the world’s largest economy.

“Japanese stocks are likely to rise overall today on improved US business confidence and the yen,” said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. “At current exchange levels, I see Nikkei’s fair value at around 38,000. If we approach that level, gains may slow.”

