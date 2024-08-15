Norway Stays on Hawkish Hold as Krone Weakness Worries Officials

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank held borrowing costs steady for an eighth month and said risks to the inflation outlook from a weaker krone will probably prevent embarking on any easing in the near term.

Norges Bank kept the key deposit rate at 4.5%, the highest since December 2008, as predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The key rate “will likely be kept at the current level for some time ahead,” Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement on Thursday.

Weighing the risks, policymakers were “particularly concerned with developments in the krone exchange rate and the potential implications for inflation,” adding that “the krone has depreciated and is weaker than assumed.”

The krone, the weakest performer this year in the G-10 space of major currencies, has been hit since July as easing consumer-price growth fueled expectations of an interest-rate cut in December and as smaller currencies were dented by global market turmoil.

The comments underscore Norges Bank’s stance as one of the most aggressively hawkish central banks in the rich world, contrasting with neighboring Sweden and the euro area where policymakers have already started easing monetary conditions.

While inflation in the energy-rich Nordic economy has slowed more this year than central bank officials expected, they are hamstrung by a new bout of weakening for the krone that risks reviving imported price growth. A hike isn’t ruled out, should the inflation rate remain higher for longer than forecast, the officials said.

No new economic forecasts or projections for the rate path were published in conjunction with this week’s so-called interim meeting.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Stephen Treloar and Alastair Reed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.