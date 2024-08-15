Swedish Inflation Expectations Decline Ahead of Rate Decision

(Bloomberg) -- Expectations for Sweden’s long-term inflation rate returned to the Riksbank’s 2% target in the last Prospera survey before an interest-rate decision next week, when the central bank is widely projected to take borrowing costs lower.

Results of the poll, commissioned by the Riksbank, showed that money market players see annual price increases with a fixed interest rate at 2% in five years, down from 2.1% in the previous month. The survey also showed that respondents now expect the inflation rate to be below target in one year as well as in two years.

The reading comes a day after a report showed that the CPIF inflation rate was below 2% for a second consecutive month in July.

Price increases in the biggest Nordic nation have slowed since a peak in early 2023, which prompted the Riksbank to cut its benchmark rate in May. It is likely to resume easing on Tuesday when its next monetary policy decision is announced.

The Prospera survey, published Thursday, also showed:

CPIF is seen at 1.8% in year 1 versus 2.0% in June.

CPIF is seen at 1.8% in year 2, from 2.0% in June.

Interviewees see the Riksbank’s policy rate at 3.3% in 3 months, down from 3.4% in June.

In 12 months, they expect the policy rate to be at 2.5%, and in 60 months at 2.4%.

