US Retail Sales Beat Forecasts, Defying Calls of Weaker Consumer

A customer during the grand re-opening of a Century 21 department store in New York, US, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Century 21 Stores, an iconic New York off-price department store chain, is re-opening the doors of its flagship location in Manhattan's Financial District after closing in 2020. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US retail sales accelerated in July by the most since early 2023 in a broad advance that points to a resilient consumer, even in the face of high prices and borrowing costs.

The value of retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, increased 1% in July and helped by a sharp snapback in car sales, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. Excluding autos and gasoline stations, sales were up 0.4%.

Ten of the report’s 13 categories posted increases. Car sales bounced back strongly after a cyberattack on auto dealerships led to a sizable drop in June. Electronics and appliances also posted solid gains. E-commerce sales rose at a modest clip, potentially reflecting heavy discounting in the period by Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day and other promotions from Walmart Inc. and Target Corp.

The report showcases a consumer that’s holding up despite higher borrowing costs, a cooling labor market and an uncertain economic outlook. With pandemic savings now largely gone and wage growth cooling, many Americans are increasingly resorting to credit cards and other loans to support their purchases — raising questions about the sustainability of consumer spending, especially as more people are falling behind on payments.

Earlier Thursday, Walmart raised sales guidance for the year while indicating shoppers are becoming more selective and seeking value. US comparable sales exceeded analysts’ estimates during the latest quarter and Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey pointed out that the company isn’t “seeing any incremental fraying” of customers’ financial health.

However, the weaker jobs market — and what it means for consumer spending, the biggest driver of US economic activity — is a key factor in why the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting interest rates next month. Measures of consumer sentiment have been subdued as the labor market cools and the presidential election nears, overshadowing progress in taming inflation.

Walmart’s latest earnings report underscores a more discerning US consumer about discretionary purchases in light of economic uncertainty and high interest rates. Americans are also pulling back on travel, while deferring big home renovations. Retailers spanning Home Depot Inc. to Wayfair Inc. have signaled a weakening spending environment.

Treasury yields and stock-index spiked as the sales report and another showing declining jobless claims pointed to few signs of a weakening economy. Initial applications for US unemployment benefits fell for a second week to the lowest level since early July, potentially allaying concerns of a more marked deterioration in the labor market.

The retail sales report showed so-called control-group sales — which are used to calculate gross domestic product — rose 0.3% in July, marking a third straight advance, though notably softer than June’s print. The measure excludes food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gasoline stations.

Not only are the retail figures unadjusted for inflation, they also largely reflect purchases of goods, which comprise a relatively narrow share of overall consumer outlays. Data due later this month will provide more details on real spending on goods and services in July.

Spending at restaurants and bars, the only service-sector category in the report, picked up to a 0.3% increase.

