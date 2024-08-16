Angola Train Carrying Sulfur Derails En Route to Congo

(Bloomberg) -- A train heading to Democratic Republic of Congo and operated by a key US- and EU-backed operator derailed in Angola.

The Lobito Atlantic Railway-operated train carried sulfur for copper mining operations in Katanga, LAR said in response to questions. The accident occurred at 4:50 a.m. Thursday between the stations of Cavimbe and Cangumbe in Angola’s Moxico province, it said.

“The sulphur train experienced a very minor derailment involving only one axle on the first wagon behind the locomotive,” according to the company. Last month, LAR received 40,500 tons of sulfur by sea as it began port operations for the Lobito Corridor.

A private security firm and national police are securing the site. The 400 meters (1,312 feet) of track damaged in a previous derailment will be repaired over four days, according to the company.

Derailments on the Caminho de Ferro de Benguela track are common, with the last incident reported in January 2023, according to Jornal de Angola. The poor conditions force trains to reduce cargoes and travel at slower speeds.

