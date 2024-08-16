European Stocks Rise, Head for Biggest Weekly Gain Since May

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced and are set for their biggest weekly advance in three months as fears over a recession in the US ease and traders bet the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.3%% as of 8:05 a.m. in London. All 20 sectors gained, with auto and tech shares rising the most. The FTSE MIB Index jumped 2.0%, outperforming the regional benchmark as Italian stock trading resumed after Thursday’s holiday.

Among individual movers, Bayer AG advanced as much as 5.2% after it scored a significant win in long-running cancer litigation in the US.

Sentiment has been boosted this week by economic data including strong US retail sales and cooling inflation, as well as economic rebounds in Japan and the UK. The main European regional benchmark is up about 2.4% for the week, the steepest gain since mid-May.

“It was easy to please the market with the appropriate data after last week’s shockwaves were absorbed, which were caused by part of the market itself,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager MPPM. “A showdown in September is near by but the Fed should not be under heavy pressure to ease too much too fast.”

For more on equity markets:

Little Relief in Sight for Deeply Oversold Miners: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Spie, NCC, Saint-Gobain, EasyHotel

London’s IPO Prospects Tested by Executive Pay Gap: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Unchanged; Planet Labs, Portillo’s Gain

Summer Breeze: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.