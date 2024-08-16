Greece Faces Very High Wildfire Risk as Aegean Sea Winds Pick Up

Smoke from wildfires fills the sky above the parliament building in Athens, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. Wildfires have been a risk in Greece since the 1980s, but global warming is turbo-charging the threat they pose.

(Bloomberg) -- Greece is on alert for wildfires as mainland temperatures soar to 42C (108F) on Friday and winds reach gale force in parts of the Aegean Sea.

There is a very high risk of fires in in Athens and the surrounding Attica region, plus Peloponnese and islands including Crete and Evia. A huge blaze on the outskirts of the capital was extinguished earlier this week, but there were still 29 wildfires in 24 hours to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Greece and the Balkans have been seared by heat waves and forest fires this summer, as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. The Greek government will hold a parliamentary debate next month on its handling of the latest wildfire season.

Red alerts for high temperatures are in place for most of southern Italy and a large swath of the Balkans. The mercury is forecast to climb to 41C today in the Italian city of Foggia.

There are also warnings for thunderstorms along the French and Italian Riviera, plus the island of Corsica. Torrential rain triggered a danger alert on Thursday evening on the Spanish island of Menorca.

Rain will bring cooler conditions to central Europe, including parts of Germany, France and northern Italy, for a short spell early next week, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.