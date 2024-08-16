Hungary Allows Nuclear Plant to Exceed Danube Temperature Limits

The control room at Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary.

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary relaxed regulations governing its sole nuclear power plant, giving it the option to operate at full capacity even if the cooling water released back into the Danube river exceeds temperature limits.

The energy minister can grant exceptions on a case-by-case basis to guarantee continued power supply, according to a decree in the official gazette late on Thursday.

The temperature of the Danube at the plant in Paks, south of Budapest, reached 29.5C (85.1F) on Thursday, prompting one of the plant’s four reactors to reduce capacity.

Hungary is working with Russia’s Rosatom Corp. on the expansion of the Paks plant.

