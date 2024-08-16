Hurricane Ernesto Takes Aim at Bermuda With Flooding Rain

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ernesto is bearing down on Bermuda with dangerous winds and drenching rains that are already flooding low-lying areas of the British territory.

Ernesto was about 255 miles (410 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda as of 9 a.m. local time, according to an advisory from the US National Hurricane Center. It had top wind speeds of 100 miles per hour, making it a Category 2 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

Some roads are closed, ferry services have been suspended and flights are being canceled. Government officials are warning people to brace for the arrival of battering winds starting Friday night. The storm is expected to pass just to the west of Bermuda midday Saturday, bringing as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain.

“The storm is coming and it’s a real and credible threat,” Michael Weeks, Bermuda’s minister of national security, said in a briefing Thursday. “I urge you to act now. Time is running out.”

Bermuda Electric Light Co., the island’s electric utility, is warning customers to prepare for outages. The company has completed pre-storm checks and has distributed supplies across the island to support restoration efforts, it said in an update on its website.

Some low-lying parts of the island are already inundated, and officials expect more flooding as the rains intensify.

“Ernesto is going to be a wet storm,” Michelle Pitcher, director of the Bermuda Weather Service, said at the briefing. “It is a rather large hurricane.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.