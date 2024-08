(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev the strategic partnership and alliance between their two countries.

The leaders also plan to issue a joint statement as well as sign documents during the visit, the Kremlin said.

One of the issues Putin may discuss with Aliyev is Russian gas supplies to Azerbaijan, the Brief Telegram channel, that broke the news on Putin’s visit, reported on August 9.

