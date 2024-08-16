Spot Gold Rises to $2,500 an Ounce for the First Time

(Bloomberg) -- Spot gold topped $2,500 an ounce for the first time, bolstered by hopes that the US Federal Reserve is edging closer to cutting interest rates.

Bullion for immediate delivery hit $2,500.16 an ounce Friday, exceeding the previous record reached last month, as a disappointing reading on the US housing market reinforced expectations of fast and deeper cuts by the US central bank. Lower rates are generally positive for gold as it pays no interest.

The precious metal is up more than 20% this year amid mounting optimism on monetary easing and large purchases by central banks. It’s also seen increased demand as a haven asset due to rising geopolitical risks, including tensions in the Middle East and Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

The housing data “is another indicator that a recession’s on its way,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. The Fed will cut rates, “and go further than what was expected before.”

Spot gold was up 1.4% at $2,491.72 an ounce as of 3:13 p.m. in London.

