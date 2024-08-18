Libya Central Bank Suspends Operations After Employee Kidnapped

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s central bank said it halted operations after a senior employee was kidnapped Sunday, in the latest example of how a security void stemming from a more-than-decade-old political feud is pushing the OPEC nation deeper into chaos.

The bank said it won’t resume operations until Musab Maslam, its director of information technology, is freed and back to work. Maslam was snatched by an unidentified group in front of his home early Sunday, it said on its Facebook page, demanding that authorities step in and put an end to the climate of threat under which it operates.

“Such practices threaten the security of the Bank employees and the ability of the banking system to continue functioning,” the central bank said, adding that other officials also received kidnapping threats.

Kidnappings of officials aren’t uncommon in Libya, which is split between dueling administrations in the capital in the west, Tripoli, and a rival in the east. The nation, which sits atop Africa’s largest proven reserves of crude oil, has been mired in turmoil since the overthrow and killing of leader Moammar Al Qaddafi in 2011. Repeated efforts spearheaded by the UN and others to unify the nation have failed.

Also Sunday, an unidentified group briefly besieged the bank’s headquarters, local media reported, in what was described as an attempt to force the resignation of its governor, Sadiq Al-Kabir. The bank’s chief has faced criticism over the management of oil revenues and the state budget.

The US’s special envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, on August 12 said in a post on X that attempts to oust Kabir were “unacceptable” and warned that replacing him “by force can result in Libya losing access to international financial markets.”

“Disputes over distribution of Libya’s wealth must be settled through transparent, inclusive negotiations toward a unified, consensus-based budget,” Norland said.

The fight between state institutions had included the central bank before an agreement was reached to unify the institution. Throughout the conflict, it was the Tripoli-based bank that had been recognized internationally, even as the operations of its eastern rival impacted issues such as the foreign exchange rate and allocation of oil wealth.

While a cease-fire deal reached between the rival governments in 2020 was intended to end the violence and pave the way for elections, little has changed on the ground.

Earlier this month, nine people were killed and dozens wounded in fighting east of Tripoli between two groups, both affiliated with the UN-recognized government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said on Aug. 14 it was following “with concern” moves that “increase tension, undermine trust and further entrench institutional divisions and discord amongst Libyans.”

