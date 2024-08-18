South African Parliament to Debate Eskom’s Energy Cost Hike Plan

Table Mountain beyond high-voltage electricity transmission towers in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Cape Town, South Africas second-largest city, is in talks with Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to take over the supply of electricity in areas of the metro served by the state power utility. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s parliament will debate a proposal from the nation’s state-owned energy utility that could see electricity tariffs rise as much as 40% next year, according to a statement from the Democratic Alliance party.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed officials will discuss the legality of the energy regulator’s decision to allow Eskom to add an 8 billion rand ($448 million) “make-up tariff” next year.

The state-run company is also planning to request the National Energy Regulatory Authority approve a further 36% increase in electricity tariffs in 2025. Electricity prices have roughly tripled in South Africa over the past 14 years, even as sustained power cuts in Africa’s most-industrialized economy stagnated growth.

“The potential impact of a 40% electricity tariff increase is horrendous for South Africans already struggling under a cost of living crisis,” Kevin Mileham, a DA member of parliament, said in the statement. If the regulator grants Eskom’s request, the population will be forced to choose between buying food and making electricity payments, he added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.