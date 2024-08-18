UK Job Vacancies Increase for First Time This Year, Adzuna Says

(Bloomberg) -- British companies stepped up advertising for jobs for the first time this year, a sign of strength in the labor market, data from Adzuna showed.

The jobs-search site said the number of vacancies rose 1.1% in July to 862,043. The number of people looking for work also increased, making it the most competitive market for hiring since the country was emerging from Covid-19 lockdowns in May 2021.

The figures may signal a turning point for official data and other surveys, which have shown that vacancies across the economy have continued to decline. After a shortage of workers pushed up wages and prices in recent years, the Bank of England is watching labor market data carefully for signs those forces may reemerge.

The data reflect “optimism about the UK economy,” said James Neave, head of data science for Adzuna. “We’re used to seeing job postings fall during the summer months as companies put hiring plans on pause because of the holidays. Confidence is even extending into junior level hiring.”

Official data released last week showed companies added workers at the strongest pace since November during the second quarter, unexpectedly cutting the unemployment rate to 4.2%. That report showed vacancies continued to decline and wage growth eased. Another survey by Robert Walters Plc showed that companies stepped up hiring for white-collar staff in July, but its broader measure of vacancies remained negative.

Adzuna’s figures, which are more up to date than official data, showed open jobs still almost 18% below year-ago levels. Advertised wages are up almost 3% in the past year, far slower than the 4.5% pace reported in official data in the three months through June.

Crucially for the BOE, Adzuna showed little change in the value of wages advertised for open jobs between June and July, an indication that inflationary forces in the jobs market are in check.

Adzuna said there was a near-13% jump last month in jobs for domestic help and cleaning staff and a 3.7% gain for graduate jobs. That was followed by other sectors, with legal rising 3%, manufacturing by 2.7% and logistics 2.2%. There were declines in posted jobs for charities, travel firms and hospitality.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.