Chile Economy Contracts for First Time in a Year as Recovery Stalls

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economy contracted on a quarterly basis for the first time in a year, bolstering the case for a resumption of interest rate cuts.

Gross domestic product fell 0.6% in the second quarter from the prior three months, in line with the median forecast of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year ago, it expanded 1.6%, the central bank reported on Monday.

Chile’s central bank paused its easing cycle last month as policymakers weighed near-term inflationary pressures against a downturn in the economic recovery. Factors including a weak labor market and persistently high long-term interest rates are crimping demand from consumers and businesses. Traders are betting on two more quarter-point borrowing cost cuts by year’s end.

Last month, the government trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.6% from 2.7%. Meanwhile, economists surveyed by the central bank expect an expansion of 2.3%, down from 2.5% in July.

In the minutes to its July policy meeting, central bankers wrote that data from the April-June period showed slower-than-expected activity. “However, a more thorough analysis pointed to some specific factors in this result, while domestic demand performed relatively in line,” they wrote.

State-owned copper company Codelco posted a decline in first-half production due to output disruptions at mines and delays at expansion projects following years of underinvestment. The price of the red metal, which is Chile’s top export, has also slipped to just over $4 per pound from a high of over $5 in May.

Going forward, activity will be helped by monetary easing that shaved 5.5 percentage points from the benchmark rate in the 12 months through July. In the longer-term, the economy will also be boosted by an increase in planned, large-scale investments, notably in the mining sector.

