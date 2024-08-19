European Gas Slides as Strong Flows and Inventories Ease Risks

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices declined as Russian fuel keeps flowing via Ukraine and more alternative supplies arrive on the continent.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 1.5%, extending last week’s slide. Transit through pipelines crossing Ukraine is expected to remain normal on Monday, even amid an ongoing military incursion into Russian territory near a key gas intake point.

The threat to supply pushed prices to the highest since December earlier in August. That helped divert more liquefied natural gas to Europe. With industrial demand still weak and inventories ample, market jitters have since eased.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, slid 0.5% to €39.45 a megawatt-hour at 9:25 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.