Goldman Sachs AM Preps £1 Billion Private Debt for SLR Consulting

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Asset Management is leading a group of private credit lenders in talks to provide about £750 million ($971 million) to environmental advisory firm SLR Consulting, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The sterling-denominated loan package for SLR Consulting, a UK-based business owned by Ares Management Corp., is set to refinance existing private credit, the people said, who requested anonymity when discussing private details. The deal is yet to be signed, and the final size is not yet agreed, the people said.

Private credit titans such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management unit and Blackstone Inc. are increasingly able to sign large-scale debt financings. Companies in Europe that recently opted for private credit include French software producer Orisha and UK investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs and Ares declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.