One Killed After Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes In Louisiana

A contractor working on a pipeline near South Pass, Louisiana, went missing after an explosion and fire late Saturday, Coast Guard spokesman Ryan Schultz said. Local police found the deceased individual around 10 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The pipeline belongs to closely held Whitney Oil & Gas, Schulz said. Whitney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation, Schulz added. There were no other injuries, according to a Louisiana State Police social-media post.

