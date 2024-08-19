UK Takes Emergency Action to Ease Prison Crowding After Riots

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has approved emergency measures to prevent prison overcrowding in northern England as the country’s stretched penal system begins accepting hundreds of people prosecuted over recent far-right riots.

The government announced the move on Monday, citing the need to manage the flow of inmates after Prime Minister Keir Starmer fast-tracked convictions of people involved in anti-immigrant unrest that erupted last month. The “decisive action to tackle violent thuggery on our streets” has exacerbated longstanding capacity issues in our prisons, the government acknowledged in its announcement.

The government reactivated a program dubbed Operation Early Dawn — last used by the former Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration in May — that requires police to hold suspects until the required cells are available. The number of people arrested as a result of the unrest surpassed 1,000 on Friday, with some 575 suspects formally charged as of then.

The emergency move underscores Starmer’s limited space to take decisive policy action after inheriting a government with stressed public services and a historically high tax burden. Prison overcrowding was cited as one of his the new Labour Party administration’s most urgent concerns after its landslide election victory last month.

“We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks,” Prisons Minister James Timpson said in a statement. “As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating.”

The disorder was sparked by the fatal stabbings of three young girls attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29. Fueled by far right activists, misinformation about the attacker’s origins spread on the internet, leading to days of anti-immigration rioting around the country, with targets including mosques, immigration facilities and the police.

