Elliott Jumps to Front of Creditors Line in Debt Deal With Ex-McAfee Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has agreed to provide fresh liquidity to a former McAfee unit in a deal that will put the fund ahead of other creditors in the repayment line.

The software company called Magenta Buyer moved assets including its intellectual property into a newly created legal entity as part of a transaction announced on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because they aren’t authorized to talk about it.

The new unit owns less than 50% of Magenta’s overall assets, one separate person familiar said. Details of the deal haven’t been publicly disclosed.

The strategy — known in industry parlance as a drop-down transaction — allows it to raise new funds by borrowing against the transferred assets. Elliott got the most favorable terms among lenders, followed by an ad-hoc group of investors who also helped negotiate the deal, the people said.

Symphony Technology Group purchased McAfee’s enterprise business in 2021, renamed it and split it into two segments — Trellix and SkyHigh. The company, however, fell behind its budget targets and is set to record a drop in revenue of as much as 4% in fiscal year 2024, according to a Standard & Poor’s Ratings report. The debt talks were spearheaded by Elliott, who amassed sizable positions across the borrower’s various debt tranches, including first- and second-lien debt holdings, the people said.

Spokespeople for Elliott and Magenta declined to comment on the details of the transaction. Representatives for Symphony, Trellix and SkyHigh didn’t return emails seeking comment.

As part of the deal, Magenta will launch debt exchanges at below-par prices. Creditors outside of the ad-hoc committee can sign up to the deal by Aug. 22 and will receive a mix of senior and junior ranking debt, but will remain behind Elliott and other members of the group in the repayment line. Creditors who will oppose the restructuring deal will see their loans stripped of certain protections, the people said.

Here are the details of the offer for creditors outside the ad-hoc committee:

The company will also have the ability to extend interest payments on some of the debt over a limited amount of time, via a so-called payment-in-kind feature. Magenta will also be able to tap a revolving credit facility maturing in 2028, the person familiar said.

