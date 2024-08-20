Germany’s Strong Wage Growth Adds to ECB’s Inflation Struggle

(Bloomberg) -- Robust German wage growth isn’t abating and will likely keep inflation high, according to the Bundesbank – a worrying signal for the European Central Bank as it battles to return price gains to its 2% target.

Collectively agreed earnings increased by 4.2% in the spring, Germany’s central bank said Tuesday in its monthly report. It highlighted that unions’ demands remain high — between 7% and 19% for a period of 12 months.

“The high level of willingness to strike until recently and the still widespread labor shortage suggest that comparatively high wage increases will continue in the future,” it said. This will probably keep underlying inflation “at an elevated level.”

The report comes two days before crucial euro-area pay data that will help ECB officials decide whether further interest-rate cuts are justified after their first move in June.

While they see inflation reaching 2% at the end of next year, the prediction rests on a combination of moderating salary growth, corporate profits absorbing part of the pay increases and higher productivity lowering the cost per unit of output.

New productivity data last week disappointed — adding to growing skepticism that the ECB’s view may be too rosy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.