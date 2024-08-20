Kroger Kicks Off Dollar Bond Sale to Fund Albertsons Tie-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is tapping the US investment-grade market on Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of fellow grocer Albertsons Cos. in what could be one of the biggest corporate bond deals of the year.

The supermarket chain is looking to sell debt in as many as seven parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, and the size may be around $10 billion, Bloomberg previously reported. The longest portion of the deal, a 40-year security, may yield around 1.9 percentage point over Treasuries, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

Its size will be set later on Tuesday before the deal is priced.

Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons in October 2022 in a deal initially valued at $24.6 billion. Whether the Cincinnati, Ohio-based supermarket chain is able to purchase its smaller peer remains in doubt.

The Federal Trade Commission, eight states and Washington, DC, challenged the tie-up in February, suing to block the largest supermarket merger in US history. On Monday, Kroger claimed the FTC’s case moving through the agency’s in-house administrative law court violates constitutional separation of powers.

Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. arranged investor calls Monday and are managing the debt sale, according to the filing.

