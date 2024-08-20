Northvolt Tells Cuberg Staff to Reapply for Jobs in R&D Shift

The factory floor at the Scania CV AB battery assembly plant in Sodertalje, Sweden, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Swedish truck maker Scania is ramping up production of electric rigs now that previously delayed batteries from Northvolt AB have begun arriving in greater numbers at its factory in Sodertalje. Photographer: Erika Gerdemark/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Battery maker Northvolt AB has told current employees at a subsidiary in San Francisco to reapply for jobs within the group after a decision to shift its R&D efforts to a Swedish campus from California.

Cuberg, a battery technology company acquired by Northvolt in 2021, will also see its Chief Executive Officer Shauna McIntyre take on a leadership role within Northvolt North America, according to a statement. A company spokesperson didn’t disclose if the US unit was being wound down but the statement cited “the most cost-efficient pathway for industrialization of lithium-metal technology” as a reason for the move.

Northvolt has been beset by operational hurdles in recent months including delays to battery deliveries and concerns over health and safety conditions for its workers. In May, Bloomberg News reported that the company’s possible initial public offering in Sweden had been pushed back to 2025 at the earliest.

The battery maker in January secured a $5 billion green loan. That took its overall funding to about $20 billion in a combination of debt, equity and grants.

