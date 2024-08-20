Oil Holds Losses as Industry Report Points to US Stockpile Build

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a three-day decline after an industry report signaled a second weekly increase in US crude stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate’s October contract traded near $73 a barrel after losing 5% over the previous three sessions. Brent closed above $77. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories rose by 347,000 barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures.

Crude has given up most of its gains this year as a lackluster demand outlook in China, the biggest importer, overshadowed OPEC+ supply cutbacks. Options markets are showing that concerns over an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East are starting to ease, with hopes of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release official US stockpile data later Wednesday. The API reported a decline in gasoline, distillate fuel, and Cushing crude inventories.

