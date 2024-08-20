Quarter of UK Residents Face Turning Off Heat in Winter: Survey

(Bloomberg) -- An estimated 25% of UK residents — equivalent to 16.5 million people — are so worried about rising energy bills they will consider turning off their heat and hot water this winter, according to a national charity’s survey.

That total jumps to 31% for households with children, Citizens Advice said Wednesday. The poll comes as the typical energy tariff is expected to increase 9% to £1,714 ($2,234) beginning Oct. 1, according to consultancy Cornwall Insight Ltd.

That forecast is bad news for British consumers already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and record energy debt amid soaring gas prices. UK regulator Ofgem will announce the new price cap, which represents an annual bill for a typical household, on Friday.

“The price cap increase will see a wave of households tipped into debt, bill payers forced to make impossible decisions to make ends meet, and families worried about the impact the cold will have on their loved ones,” said Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice.

The new price cap will be the first released after national elections returned the Labour Party to power. Prime Minister Keir Starmer campaigned on lowering energy costs and helping the UK’s most vulnerable people.

October’s likely increase will be exacerbated by changes to the eligibility rules for the winter fuel payment, which has been used by millions of retirees. Going forward, that will be a means-tested benefit.

The online survey of 2,209 adults for Citizens Advice asked for responses based on a 10% increase in energy bills.

