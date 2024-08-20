Venezuela Oil Spill Spreads Across 28 Miles of Coastline

(Bloomberg) -- Efforts are underway to contain a leak from a broken oil pipeline from the El Palito refinery that spilled into Venezuela’s Caribbean Sea, affecting 28 miles of coastline.

The spill from Venezuela Petróleos de Venezuela SA refinery took place Aug. 13, said biologist Eduardo Klein.

The spill occurred after a pipeline feeding into a power station broke, leaking into a stream that leads to the sea, according to two people familiar with the situation in PDVSA. The affected areas of beach have been cleaned up by PDVSA and other government institutions, the people said.

PDVSA officials did not respond to a request for comment.

