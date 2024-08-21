Blackstone Nears Purchase of Hyatt Clearwater Beach in Florida

The Blackstone headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Blackstone Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 18. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is in talks to acquire the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa on Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The alternative asset manager is discussing buying the property from Westmont Hospitality Group for around $200 million, one of the people said. A transaction hasn’t been finalized and terms could change or talks could collapse at the last minute.

A representative for Blackstone declined to comment. A Westmont representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed transaction comes at a time when hotel demand is normalizing after a revenge-travel boom that followed early Covid lockdowns. Florida resorts, which helped the define the lodging recovery, have remained in demand with investors, with a joint venture between Ares Management Corp. and Rida Development Corp. agreeing to acquire the Hyatt Regency Orlando for more than $1 billion.

The Clearwater hotel features 286 oversized rooms and more than 20,000 square feet (1,860 square meters) of indoor and outdoor event space, according to its website. Westmont — which owns and operates hundreds of hotels in the US, Europe and elsewhere — paid about $121 million for the beachfront property in 2016.

Blackstone has long been an investor in lodging. The firm acquired the W Fort Lauderdale earlier this year, and has been making investments in properties it already owns such as the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego and the Grand Wailea in Maui.

