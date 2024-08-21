European Stocks Steady as Traders Await Fed Interest Rates Clues

(Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed ahead of Federal Reserve minutes and US payrolls revisions due on Wednesday as investors anticipate clues about the timing of interest rate cuts.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.1% at 08:05 a.m. in London. Resources and technology sectors were leading the gains, while travel and leisure stocks were the biggest laggards. Among individual movers, ASR Nederland NV fell after reporting a surprise net loss in the first half, while Demant A/S advanced after Morgan Stanley analysts double upgraded the stock to overweight.

Investors will scour the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting for guidance about the path of interest rates and quantitative tightening ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

Besides the central bank, traders will be monitoring preliminary US payrolls revisions. US job growth in the year through March was likely far less robust than initially estimated, which risks fueling concerns that the Fed is falling further behind the curve to lower interest rates.

European equities have been rebounding from a selloff earlier this month amid expectations of a soft landing and a growing conviction that the Fed will be dovish from here.

“The market is supported by share buybacks and buying of systematic strategies in the next days,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “However, we believe risks are rising again in September, due to the US Presidential TV debate, worsening seasonality and also a higher positioning and less buyback support by then.”

Meanwhile, UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year, highlighting the pressure on Keir Starmer’s new Labour government to raise taxes or curb spending.

