Gasoline Prices Tumble to 6-Month Low in Boon for Democrats

Gasoline futures in New York tumbled to a six-month intraday low, setting the stage for lower pump prices ahead of the US presidential election.

As summer driving winds down, wholesale gasoline futures have softened to the lowest seasonal level in two years, and the lowest outright price since February. Pump prices are falling in tandem, dropping Wednesday to a five-month low of $3.398 a gallon, according to AAA. The national average has declined 24 of the last 26 days.

The trend may herald a timely election boost for Vice President Kamala Harris, as pump prices are one of the most visible measures of inflation for voters. A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll in May showed that three out of 10 voters in seven critical swing states consider fuel prices to be the most crucial economic factor for them.

