Ola Electric Emerges As One Of India’s Most Successful Large IPOs

Good morning, this is Chiranjivi Chakraborty, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Indian stock traders brace for a lukewarm start after Asian markets saw selling pressure and a muted close on Wall Street overnight. Investors may stay wary of taking outsized bets for the rest of the week ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

Ola’s tops pre-IPO value expectation

Ola Electric Mobility is emerging as one of India’s most successful large IPOs. Its shares have surged 80% from the offer price, giving the company a market value of more than $7 billion. This valuation is what Ola’s founder had initially sought before facing investor pushback. Despite being India’s top e-scooter maker, it remains unprofitable. Yet, the growing adoption of EVs, combined with the monster rallies in new-age tech firms such as Zomato and PB Fintech, continues to fuel investor frenzy in Ola’s shares.

Zomato shrugs off Antfin’s share sale, closes higher

Nothing seems to faze the rally in India’s largest food delivery company Zomato. Antfin’s $569 million secondary market sale found eager buyers, with the stock finishing the day in the green. That underscores the strong demand for the consumer tech giant, which is finally living up to the hype that surrounded its IPO three years ago. What’s next for the Bengaluru-based firm? Closing the market value gap with the US-based delivery giant DoorDash Inc., which has a $25 billion lead on it.

Bull run continues for stock market-linked companies

The surge in shares of companies tied to the stock market shows that the bullish fervor remains strong. From stock brokers like Angel One and ICICI Securities to money manager UTI Asset Management, these companies were among the most sought after on Tuesday and are likely to remain in demand in the coming days. Strong data on investor participation, from mutual fund flows to trading accounts, point to further earnings upside. The only concern is valuation, which may deter those who care about it.

Analysts actions:

Tata Motors Raised to Investment Grade by S&P on Group Support

Tata Steel Upgraded to BBB by S&P, Outlook Stable

Tech Mahindra Cut to Hold at CLSA; PT 1,625.78 rupees

Godrej Agrovet Cut to Reduce at Axis Capital Limited

And, finally..

The rupee has sat out the rally in Southeast Asian currencies against the dollar this month, with the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention likely curbing any gains. The central bank has been supporting the rupee in recent months, helping it beat regional peers in the first half of 2024. Even while the rupee underperformed, it remains one of the least volatile currencies in the world thanks to the central bank’s tight grip on it.

