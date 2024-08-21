Unidentified Ship ‘Not Under Command’ After Attack in Red Sea, UK Navy Says

(Bloomberg) -- An unidentified merchant vessel came under attack in the Red Sea and is no longer under the command of its crew, according to the UK Navy.

The ship reported being hit by three projectiles having earlier been approached by two small ships, UK Maritime Trade Operations, which is part of the Navy, said in a notice. There were no casualties reported, it added.

Vessels have been regularly attacked in the Red Sea since Yemen’s Houthi militants began targeting merchant ships late last year in protest of the Israel-Hamas war. In June, the Houthis sank a ship with a sea drone for the first time.

Many commercial ships are avoiding the region around the Red Sea and Suez Canal due to the unrest, instead sailing around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

