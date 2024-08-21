US Coal Miner Consol to Buy Arch Resources for $2.3 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- US coal producer Consol Energy Inc. agreed to merge with Arch Resources Inc. in a $2.3 billion deal as the transition to greener fuels threatens the industry’s long-term outlook.

The companies announced the transaction in a statement Wednesday. The deal talks were reported earlier by Bloomberg. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Arch stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.326 shares of Consol stock for each share of Arch common stock. Consol shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, to be called Core Natural Resources.

Core Natural Resources will have one of the largest and lowest-cost portfolios in the US of mines producing metallurgical coal, which is used to make steel. It will also own thermal coal mines and will have ownership interests in two export terminals on the US Eastern seaboard.

Consol shares rose 4.5% in pre-market trading in New York, while Arch gained 5.3%.

Arch and Consol are among the biggest US coal miners. The industry faces grim long-term prospects as the shift to cleaner fuels progresses. Arch shares had declined 24% this year before the deal was announced, while Consol had dropped 5.8% over the same period.

Earlier this year, Consol faced a significant threat to its operations after a catastrophic bridge collapse choked off Baltimore harbor and curtailed shipping to the company’s export terminal a few miles away. Consol has focused on boosting overseas shipments in recent years amid shrinking domestic demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Moelis & Company LLC advised Consol, while Perella Weinberg Partners advised Arch.

