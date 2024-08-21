Wild First Half for Metals Drives Big Jump in LME Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange enjoyed a strong first half on the back of a surge in trading volumes during a stormy period for global metals markets, according to the bourse’s owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

HKEX said core earnings from its commodities unit — dominated by the world’s biggest metals exchange — jumped by 82% from a year earlier to $816 million. That’s the strongest result for the unit in years, driven by busier trading for metals from copper to aluminum, and the effect of a fee hike at the start of 2024.

Metals have had a tumultuous year, with copper powering to a record high in May on fears of supply deficits, before slumping on worries over China’s sputtering economy. Revenues from metals trading fees at the LME jumped 43% to $724 million.

The commodities segment accounts for almost a 10th of HKEX revenues, and also includes smaller businesses including the LME’s clearing house and a commodities trading platform in mainland China.

