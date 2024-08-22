Bank of Korea Holds Rate Steady to Rein in Housing Market

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady to rein in rising home prices while also tweaking its forward guidance in a dovish direction, raising the possibility of a policy pivot as soon as October.

The central bank maintained its seven-day repurchase rate at 3.5% in a decision Thursday that met the expectations of 22 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The won and the yield on three-year bonds edged lower after the statement.

In his post-decision press conference, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said four members of the board were open to cutting interest rates in the next three months. That’s up from two members who voiced that view during the previous meeting. In addition, Thursday’s statement took a dovish tilt as authorities removed a pledge to keep rates steady “for a sufficient period of time,” implying the bank is getting closer to cutting interest rates.

In its statement, the BOK said the Board will “thoroughly assess the tradeoffs among policy variables such as inflation, growth, and financial stability, and examine the proper timing of rate cuts while maintaining a restrictive monetary policy stance.”

For now, an export rally that’s driving economic growth has persuaded monetary authorities they can retain policy settings they consider restrictive for a little while longer. Export growth accelerated in the first 20 days of August with semiconductors leading the momentum. That gives the central bank room to continue cooling potential threats to financial stability.

“There is no need to rush to a cut when the focus remains on financial stability around real estate and household debt,” said Kim Sung-soo, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. “The economy is holding up well with exports growing, too. So an October cut and then a hold until the end of the year is likely.”

“Board members will probably want to assess the impact of stricter macro-prudential measures unveiled by the regulator this week and the government plan to increase housing supply. Our baseline view is that the BOK will start cutting rates in October if these measures show potential to stabilize house-price gains.”

— Hyosung Kwon, economist

The won’s weakness adds to the case for standing pat. Korea’s currency remains among the weakest performers against the dollar this year. Authorities fear a rate cut could usher in further currency depreciation, raising costs of living and production, as Korea relies heavily on imports for food and energy.

The bank separately announced updated economic forecasts, saying it now expects consumer prices to rise by 2.5% this year, versus a 2.6% estimate in May. The growth outlook for 2024 was also revised lower a tad to 2.4%. Forecasts for 2025 were left unchanged.

Gross domestic product shrank unexpectedly last quarter after a stronger-than-expected expansion at the start of 2024. Declines in investment weighed on the economic momentum with elevated borrowing costs and uncertain consumption outlooks hurting sentiment. While policymakers have downplayed the slip in growth largely as temporary, economists have noted growing risks.

Slowing inflation and risks to the domestic economy add to the case for considering a cut, Juliana Lee, Asia Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank, said before the decision.

“The passive monetary policy tightening amid falling inflation has dragged on domestic demand, creating a divergent economy with rising risks to the vulnerable even as external demand remained robust,” she said.

