Brazil Central Banker Signals Options are Open on Interest Rate Moves

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil central bank Monetary Policy Director Gabriel Galipolo rebuffed investor criticism that the institution has been forced into a corner to hike rates in September, emphasizing all policy options are on the table.

The monetary authority is data dependent and is monitoring many sets of information, Galipolo, who is widely expected to become the next central bank governor, said at an event in Sao Paulo on Thursday. Comments on the balance of risks on inflation do not constitute guidance, Galipolo said, adding that he is not endorsing trader expectations which show rate hikes starting next month.

“I want to disagree with the interpretation that our recent speeches have put the central bank in a corner regarding what to do,” Galipolo said.

Brazil’s central bank signaled this month it won’t hesitate to raise rates as inflation forecasts rise above the 3% target. The hawkish shift from its top brass, including Galipolo, has prompted traders to bolster bets on a series of borrowing cost hikes of at least a quarter-point each starting next month. Still, some investors say the influential director has gone too far in his remarks.

Brazil’s real hit a session low in afternoon trading during Galipolo’s comments, falling 1.8% against the dollar.

