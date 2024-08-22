Buyout Firm THL Nears Deal for Consultancy YA Group

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Interior shots of the Technology Operations Centre during the Atos Technology Operation Centre launch on October 10 2011 in London, England. The Technology Operations Centre will be staffed by 450 business technologists to monitor and control the IT systems that deliver the results from all the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic sports competitions (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images for Atos)

(Bloomberg) -- THL Partners is nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in consulting firm YA Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity group could announce the acquisition as soon as Thursday, barring any last-minute snags, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The value of the transaction couldn’t immediately be learned.

Representatives for THL and YA Group declined to comment.

Founded in 1997 as a property damage consulting firm, YA — known as Young & Associates until a re-branding — provides forensic consulting, engineering and risk mitigation to global insurance and claims services firms.

THL is planning to acquire the firm through its financial technology and services arm, according to the people. The private equity group has been looking to raise about $6.25 billion for its latest fund — THL Equity Fund X — focused on midsize companies in financial services, technology, health care and business services.

Recent deals completed by THL include the buyouts of medical equipment provider Agiliti Inc. for $2.5 billion, including debt, and fund administrator Standish Management LLC for $1.6 billion, including debt.

