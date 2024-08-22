Crew Evacuated From Houthi-Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea

(Bloomberg) -- The crew of a ship that suffered several attacks in the Red Sea has been evacuated from the vessel with naval support, its owner and manager said.

The Sounion came under attack on Wednesday and was then adrift after its engine lost power. Delta Tankers, which operates the vessel, said plans are in place to move it to a safer destination where safety checks and any repairs can be undertaken.

The ship is capable of carrying about a million barrels of crude oil and loaded a cargo in Iraq earlier this month, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Vessels have been regularly attacked in the Red Sea since Yemen’s Houthi militants began targeting merchant ships late last year in protest at Israel’s activities in Gaza. Wednesday’s incident was one of the most serious since the Houthis sank a vessel with a sea drone for the first time in June.

The Sounion is not longer drifting and is now at anchor in the Red Sea, the Associated Press reported, citing the European Union’s military operation in the region. It said a French destroyer had rescued 29 mariners from the tanker.

--With assistance from Weilun Soon.

