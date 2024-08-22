Hurricane Remnants Trigger Wind and Rain Warnings in Scotland

(Bloomberg) -- Yellow weather warnings are in place for Scotland on Thursday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto bring strong winds and heavy rain.

There’s an alert for rain across western Scotland, with more than 100 millimeters (4 inches) forecast for higher ground, according to the UK Met Office. At the same time, a wind warning covers parts of northern Wales, northern England and southern Scotland, with gusts of up to 60 miles (97 kilometers) per hour expected.

“Our global forecast model shows that Ernesto remnants have phased in with the jet stream, becoming part of a large scale extra-tropical storm system,” which could also impact Norway, according to Climavision.

Hurricane Ernesto brought dangerous winds and drenching rains to Bermuda last week, flooding low-lying areas of the British territory. The conditions on Thursday have the potential to disrupt transport across northern parts of the UK, including rail and ferry services.

High wind generation saw UK day-ahead prices for delivery on Thursday fall to their lowest since Aug 8.

Thunderstorm alerts are in place for parts of southern Europe, including the eastern Pyrenees, Italy’s Veneto region and Serbia.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves, triggering extreme weather events from violent storms to wildfires. As the Mediterranean Sea warms — reaching a record average temperature last week — it’s turbo-charging storms across the region.

In Greece, Athens and the surrounding Attica region still face a high risk of wildfires, along with a number of Aegean islands including Crete and Rhodes. Winds and temperatures will pick up on Friday.

There were 23 wildfires in 24 hours to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

