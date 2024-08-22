Mexican Peso, Brazilian Real Lead FX Drop Ahead of Jackson Hole

(Bloomberg) -- An index of emerging-market currencies weakened on Thursday as the greenback and US yields advanced, with traders awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

The Mexican peso led declines after local inflation and economic activity data came in below forecasts. It was followed by the Brazilian real as the appetite for riskier currencies soured in global markets.

Latin American equities slipped for a third session, once again underperforming the broad index of developing-world stocks, which is heavily weighted toward Asia.

The broad currency gauge dipped further after data showed applications for US unemployment benefits barely rose last week, in line with expectations. Traders are awaiting remarks from US policymakers to get clues on how much they will lower borrowing cost at their next meeting.

“If Powell keeps a cautious speech, it might not help much,” said Marco Oviedo, a strategist at XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “If he acknowledges the economy isn’t doing as poorly as it’s thought to be” and that a recession is less likely, developing currencies will gain.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said she expects the US central bank to begin easing interest rates soon and “a gradual, methodical pace” of cuts is likely to be appropriate.

Meantime, the Indonesian rupiah — also a laggard — posted its worst day in two months as protests erupted following lawmakers’ proposal to revise general election laws. Local markets were closed by the time the plan was dropped.

The Mexican peso extended a rout, taking another leg down after data indicated that double-digit interest rates are cooling the economy. Inflation slowed more than expected in the first half of August, while economic activity data for June was weaker than forecast.

It’s yet another hit for the currency, which has become investors’ nightmare since the election in June. Risks from constitutional reforms, a US slowdown and the massive unwind of the so-called carry have left it about 12% weaker since, the worst in the world after Ethiopia’s birr.

The Brazilian real weakened with global risk aversion and concern over the next central bank chief, who President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — a left-leaning politician — is set to appoint. The Chilean and Colombian pesos also lagged peers.

Mexico Becomes Traders’ Nightmare as Peso Slide Deepens

Sri Lanka’s debt continued to drift lower Thursday on investor concern that the completion of a debt restructuring agreement with creditors could be pushed back by next month’s presidential election.

