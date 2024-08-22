Mexico Annual Inflation Slows More Than Expected After Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s annual inflation decelerated more than expected in the first half of August, supporting the central bank’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate earlier this month.

Official data published Thursday showed consumer prices rose 5.16% in the first two weeks of August from the same period a year earlier, less than the 5.31% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Closely-watched core inflation, which excludes volatile items and which central bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez says better reflects medium-term trends, slowed to 3.98% from 4.08% in the prior reading, below economists’ median estimate of 4.08%. The central bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, on Aug. 8 cut its key interest rate for the first time since March, lowering borrowing costs by a quarter-point to 10.75% in a split decision. The bank said it would consider additional reductions despite a recent rise in consumer prices, mainly among some food and energy goods.

Although the central bank, known as Banxico, highlighted the 18 consecutive months of reductions in core inflation, it revised upward its forecast for headline consumer price increases in the last quarter of 2024 to 4.4% from 4% previously, and also for the first quarter of 2025, to 3.7% from 3.5%. The decision to cut has provoked scrutiny over the past week.

In an interview with Bloomberg News after the decision, Deputy Governor Omar Mejia said a prolonged slide in core inflation and a recent economic slowdown were among factors that supported the bank’s decision to cut rates. He also said that shocks on prices of fruits and vegetables “are typically short-lived, and the impact they could have on core inflation are practically nil.”

Analysts in a Citi survey published Aug. 20 forecast that policymakers will again lower borrowing costs by a quarter-point in September. They maintained their 2024 year-end inflation forecast at 4.60%, and slightly lowered their estimate for year-end 2025 to 3.86% from 3.90%.

