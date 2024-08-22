Nuclear Watchdog Warns of Chernobyl-Style Risk at Kursk Reactor

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said it’s enormously concerned by fighting near a Russian nuclear power plant because the old Soviet reactors in operation are particularly exposed.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant has been thrust onto the front line of the war between Russia and Ukraine after an incursion by Kyiv’s forces placed them within artillery range, according to International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Making matters worse, the two units in operation use the same so-called RBMK technology that melted down during the notorious 1986 accident in Chernobyl. Unlike modern nuclear reactors, the two units operating near the fighting don’t have extra layers of protection to contain radiation in the event of an accident.

“They don’t have a protective dome around them, just the normal roof, which means that the reactor’s core is pretty exposed,” Grossi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“And when you add up the fact that you have advancing troops, objectively speaking within artillery range, then of course this is a source of enormous concern to me and the agency,” he added.

Grossi plans to visit the plant in the next few days, then follow-up with a trip to Kyiv, where he expects to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite the IAEA’s on-the-ground presence for more than two years at the Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Grossi said his inspectors haven’t found any conclusive evidence pointing to who’s behind the drone attacks targeting Europe’s biggest atomic station.

“If we had indisputable irrefutable evidence pointing to a source we would say it,” Grossi said. “Whoever is behind this must stop: a nuclear power plant should never be a military target.”

