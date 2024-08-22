With New Ship, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Changes Course: Photos

(Bloomberg) -- When Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection finally unveiled its 298-passenger Evrima in 2022 after a few years of high-water drama involving construction delays at a Spanish shipyard, it blazed a trail as the first hotel-branded superyacht. Two years later, the brand is established as a posh option for cruise skeptics: 50% of its guests are first-time cruisers and 20% have already booked repeat trips. By those metrics, the yacht line is a success.

But that doesn’t mean it’s been smooth sailing. When Ritz-Carlton officially debuts its second yacht, the 448-passenger, $600 million Ilma, on Sept. 2, it will represent a pivot for the brand.

It wasn’t totally intentional. First there was the shipyard drama, which necessitated a switch to a more experienced boat builder called Chantiers de l’Atlantique in St. Nazaire, France. Then there was a move to a hybrid liquid natural gas system, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions and allows Ilma to switch to sustainable fuels in the future—but requires a larger ship to be built. And last came a leadership shuffle for the nascent company—which licenses its name from Marriott International and is run as a separate entity—that brought in a new chief executive officer, Jim Murren, formerly of MGM Resorts International.

As a result, the 790-foot Ilma is a substantially larger ship than the intentionally intimate, 628-foot Evrima. And the stakes are substantially higher, too. Murren says he hopes this second vessel will cement Ritz-Carlton’s leadership of the ultra-luxury cruise market as its hotel brand rivals—Four Seasons, Orient Express and Aman—prepare to sail in with their own ships in 2026 and 2027.

All that upcoming competition adds urgency to Murren’s plans: He aims to add three more ships to Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, broaden the concept to other Marriott luxury hotel brands and go public.

The company recently accessed public markets for the first time and raised $300 million in a senior secured bond issue, which Murren describes as “oversubscribed.” [IS IT?]He says that’s enough to wrap financing for Ilma and a sister ship, Luminara, due next July, and still have some funds left. Talks with shareholders about ships No. 4 and No. 5, also set to be built in France, start in the fall.

But for now, all eyes are trained on Ilma, which reflects many tweaks made in response to results of Evrima guest surveys and offers more space per passenger than any other ship in the world. It commands rates of $2,600 per cabin per night—an enviable fare even in luxury cruising. This market, Murren says, has an estimated potential of more than $5 billion per year and is barely tapped. With only 50,000 suites a year to fill on two ships, he says the Collection doesn’t “have nearly enough suites to sell.”

What it does have is plenty of Champagne: The Collection expects to pour 6,000 bottles of complimentary Moët & Chandon a month on its two ships combined.

Here’s a first look at what to expect from the Collection’s latest ship—all good indicators of what to expect in the company’s future.

A Stellar Pool Deck

The yacht’s name means “water” in Maltese, and the Malta-flagged Ilma is designed to max out views and water experiences—something guests on the smaller Evrima said they wanted more of.

The most significant addition is a main pool set above the top deck. Surrounded by daybeds, it replicates the above-the-world experience of a rooftop pool at a swank hotel—and the number of loungers around it was determined by studies conducted on Evrima so guests won’t have to fight for a prime spot.

As for the expected crowd: Like Evrima’s passengers, the ship likely will draw high-net-worth North American travelers, especially Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program members, ready to show off their designer swimwear. Some will come with their progeny, attracted by a Ritz-Kids program, but most will be adults, average age 53, and no matter their age, many are retired. Based on the Evrima experience, they’ll be looking to let loose and have a good time at sea.

Bells and Whistles at Sea Level

A favorite spot on the earlier ship is the Marina, a cocktail lounge whose tiered terrace has a bottom section that can be lowered to sea level and hover over the water. When the yacht is at anchor, guests can jump off the back for a swim or launch paddleboards and other equipment.

Ilma’s Marina will be larger and have an even more striking entrance to the sea, thanks to a floating platform created out of inflatable and rigid pieces by superyacht toy company AquaBanas. Think a floating catwalk that leads out to a netted swimming area with floating chairs. (Some even have a canopy above them.) It takes the overwater hammock trend to a whole new level.

Multiplying the Suites

The two oversize “owner suites,” the top category on Evrima, were oversubscribed, so Ilma has eight. While all suites have a private outdoor terrace, these $80,000-per-week accommodations have outdoor living areas with whirlpool, shower, couches, loungers and dining space. Indoors, there’s Calcutta marble on the bar, emerald marble on the dining table and bespoke sofas by French designer Ligne Roset.

Concierge Suites are another new suite category, all four topping 1,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space. All suites come with king-size beds, double-sink bathrooms and personalized concierge service. As on the Evrima, there are practically as many crew members as guests.

More Space for Wellness

Guest feedback also led to the decision for a bigger Ritz-Carlton Spa on Ilma, with 11 treatment rooms compared to Evrima’s five and some of those are equipped for outdoor massages. A 12-part, six-foot-long David Hockney swimming scene lithograph greets guests at the entrance, and dim lighting sets the mood for treatments such as a stretching-massage combo called the Ultimate Bamboo Experience ($420), which according to its description in the spa’s brochure, “is perfect for slowing busy minds.” Products throughout are from 111SKIN and ESPA. The spa also has a cycling studio.

Michelin-Quality Meals

The open-air, pan-Latin Beach House restaurant on Deck 5 is among five dining options. Done by Toronto-based Chapi Chapo Design, it’s likely to be the buzziest, since it has its own infinity splash pool. Evenings here may begin with sunset cocktails, live Latin music and ceviche. The menu is by James Beard Award-winning California chef Michael Mina. Over at Seta su Ilma, the ship’s most intimate restaurant, the 11-course modern Italian tasting menu ($350 with wine pairings) comes courtesy of another Beard winner, Washington, DC-based Fabio Trabocchi.

Doubling Down on Nightlife

Even though Ilma is a larger ship, its designers took care to stay away from anything deemed overly cruise-shippy and maintained a few spaces that will be recognizable from Evrima. One of them is the Living Room, a meeting spot for both day and night inspired by a high-ceilinged hotel lobby bar. But the designers have added an oval-shape dance floor where a DJ can spin tunes late into the night. The other nightclub spot is Mediterranean-inspired Mistral—the restaurant’s outdoor terrace will take on a sultry vibe once the last courses are served.

Expect high-end art throughout. An art history major in college, Murren helped choose the pieces to adorn the public spaces, including an original Andy Warhol sea turtle silkscreen above a banquette in the Living Room.

New Itineraries and Destinations

Like Evrima, Ilma will leave the Mediterranean for the Caribbean for the winter season and head back in the spring. In July, Ilma will sail around Northern Europe and the Baltic region—a first for the company—with varying itineraries that are set to include Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Riga, Latvia.

While most of Ritz-Carlton’s cruises are seven nights long, the company is also ramping up five-night sailings for busy executives who can’t take a whole week off. This coming Caribbean season, it’s additionally testing three- and four-night voyages from Fort Lauderdale and San Juan, in hopes of engaging even more new-to-cruise guests. On those trips and other Caribbean sailings, ultra-luxe excursions will include helicoptering from Antigua to Barbuda for a master sushi class at Nobu ($2,900 per person) or sunset sailing with a private chef from Bonaire ($1,250 per person).

Up next for the line will be the 452-passenger Luminara, which after a few inaugural months in the Mediterranean will begin exploring the Asia-Pacific region in December 2025—another common request from the passenger surveys.

As for Ilma, shakedown cruises, as rehearsal-style family and friends trips are called, are happening this month, and the first paying guests will come onboard on Sept. 2, for a seven-night jaunt from Monte Carlo to Rome.

