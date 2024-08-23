Emerging Markets Set to Cap Weekly Gains as Traders Await Powell

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks headed for a third week of gains and currencies held their advance as investors prepared for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole gathering later on Friday.

MSCI Inc.’s EM equities gauge slid 0.1% by 10:53 a.m. in London, still on course for a five-day advance of 0.5% as demand improves for riskier assets. The currencies equivalent was little changed on the day, and also set for a 0.5% gain for the week, with the dollar weakened by expectations of US interest-rate cuts.

With markets having largely clawed back territory lost in a bout of volatility in early August, traders are looking for clues from Powell on the size and pace of Fed policy easing.

“If Powell is not sufficiently dovish or even more hawkish than investors anticipate, the dollar may trim its recent significant losses against various EM currencies,” said Piotr Matys, an analyst at InTouch Capital Markets.

Similar debates were playing out in developing markets, with Hungary’s Monetary Council set to meet early next week after more than a year of continuous easing. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s influential cabinet chief on Friday said the central bank was right in its cautious stance on further rate cuts, despite calls by others for more stimulus.

The Indonesian rupiah led gains against the dollar after protests moved lawmakers to halt controversial election changes. The South Korean won and South Africa’s rand also strengthened, while the Turkish lira slid.

Thailand’s improving political certainty and new proposals to spur the economy have also helped revive investor confidence in the nation. The benchmark SET Index has gained about 4% over the past five sessions, for its best week since early 2021.

Overall, equities in Indonesia and Malaysia have stood out as bright spots in Asia this month as global investors trimmed their exposure to almost every other market in the region.

In fixed income, India is going to test markets again with a plan to sell around 120 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) of green debt in the second half of the fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter.

