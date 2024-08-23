Gold Fields Cuts Target Again on Chile, South Africa Challenges

(Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. reduced its production guidance for the second time in a few months due to operational challenges at mines in Chile and South Africa.

Listen to the Next Africa podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

The Johannesburg-listed gold miner now expects to produce 2.05 million to 2.15 million ounces of the precious metal this year, according to a statement released on Friday. The company had already cut its annual target in June by as much as 10% to 2.2 million to 2.3 million ounces.

The “operational performance was disappointing” during the first six months of the year, with production declining by a fifth to 918,000 ounces compared with the same period in 2023, Gold Fields said. First-half profit fell 15% to $389 million, at a time when the bullion price has hit successive records.

A severe winter is disrupting the ramp-up of output at the company’s new Salares Norte project in Chile, while challenges at its South Deep mine in South Africa also curbed production.

Gold Fields’ all-in-costs rose almost 50% to $2,060 per ounce in the first half. Higher production during the rest of 2024 will bring about a “significant reduction” in those levels, Chief Executive Office Mike Fraser said in an interview.

Earlier this month, the company announced a $1.6 billion deal to buy Osisko Mining Inc., giving Gold Fields full control of the Windfall development project in Canada.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.