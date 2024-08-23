Gold Holds Decline Before Fed Speech That May Offer Rate Clues

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held a decline, after markets pared wagers on steep US interest-rate cuts ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that may provide fresh clues on the central bank’s monetary-policy path.

Bullion closed 1.1% lower on Thursday, as the dollar gained the most in over a month due to concerns traders had overplayed prospects for aggressive easing before the end of the year. A stronger greenback is usually a negative for gold as it is priced in the US currency.

Swaps pricing now indicate three 25-basis-point cuts across the remaining three Fed policy meetings this year, down from around four cuts priced in two days ago. The shift means swaps traders no longer expect a 50-basis-point cut in 2024.

Focus is now on Powell’s address later Friday at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. Lower rates are generally positive for non-interest bearing bullion.

Gold has been trading in a relatively narrow range this week, after reaching a fresh all-time high on Tuesday. The precious metal is up more than 20% in 2024, with support from large central bank purchases, as well as haven demand due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. There’s also been healthy buying of physical bars in the over-the-counter market.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,486.38 an ounce as of 8:17 a.m. in Singapore, on track for a 0.8% weekly fall. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower after 0.4% gain on Thursday. Silver rose, while platinum and palladium were steady.

