Goolsbee Says It’s Critical Fed Keeps Eye on Cooling Job Market

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said it’s time to pay more attention to the employment side of the central bank’s dual mandate now that inflation is cooling toward the 2% target.

“We want to be careful, as Chair Powell said, about the employment side of the mandate, too,” Goolsbee said Friday in an interview on CNBC. “We’re not just fighting inflation now, inflation’s on a path to 2%.”

Goolsbee spoke on the sidelines of the Fed’s closely watched annual policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier Friday that the time has come for the central bank to cut interest rates, cementing the likelihood that policymakers lower rates at their next meeting in September.

The Chicago Fed chief declined to say whether he would favor cutting interest rates at the Fed’s next meeting in September, but he reiterated there isn’t a need to tighten in an economy that’s not overheating.

Goolsbee said nearly all measures of the labor market are cooling, and it’s uncertain whether it’s heading toward a more normal level or weakening beyond that.

“Taking the job market in totality, that’s a critical thing for everybody to do,” Goolsbee said.

Goolsbee voted as an alternate member at the July Federal Open Market Committee meeting following the retirement of Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester. He won’t vote regularly again until next year.

